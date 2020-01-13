Hunter gets 5 years in prison for accidental death of hunter

(1/13/2020) - A Michigan hunter convicted of killing a Bay City hunter on the first day of the 2018 deer season was sentenced Monday to at least five years in prison.

David Barber of Gaylord was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and a gun offense, about a month after a jury convicted him in Antrim County.

Investigators say Barber believed he had shot a deer but instead struck Justin Beutel of Bay City, who was found slumped over a deer.

Barber will be eligible for parole after five years in prison.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)