Hurley Medical Center puts restrictions in place to ward off flu

(02/16/2020)- Hurley Medical Center is taking steps to ward off the flu in it's hospital.

Effective immediately, they are putting some restrictions into place.

The hospital will only allow visitors if they are aged 12 and up.

Any visitor with fever, cough or diarrhea should stay home.

Anyone with cold or flu symptoms should just stay home all together.

If you plan to visit anyone in isolation, you will have to wear gowns, gloves and a mask.

And finally, plan to wash your hands, a lot!!

Use hand sanitizer or soap and water.

These restrictions are in effect right now.

