Hurley Children's Hospital patients get donated superhero gowns

(1/15/2020) - Children are receiving care very stylishly at Hurley Children's Hospital.

ACW Groups, which owns the Wahlburgers franchise at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township, delivered 98 gowns in various sizes to the pediatric team.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurley Children's Hospital patients play in new superhero gowns

ACW Groups owner Nino Cutraro said the donation is just a small way Wahlburgers can give back to the Flint community, because kids are superheroes every day.

"If we can make kids feel better by making them feel powerful and helping them through whatever sickness they have at the moment, it's worth it," he said.

Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers have supported Hurley Children's Hospital before with donations to Pink Night Palooza and Glow for Miracles.