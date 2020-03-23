Hurley Medical Center accepting donations of medical supplies for coronavirus

(3/23/2020) - Hurley Medical Center will be accepting donations of certain medical supplies on Tuesday as the hospital grapples with shortages.

A donation drive will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the West Flint Campus at 1085 Linden Road.

The hospital says they have adequate supplies right now, but are aware that could change beyond what they've planned for depending on the influx of patients.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

-N-95 Masks

-Disposable Face Masks

-Eye Protection

-Disposable Gowns

-Disposable Gloves

-Bleach or Antimicrobial Wipes

NOT ACCEPTED:

-Hand Made Masks

-3D Printed Ventilator Parts

-Medications

-Other Medical Equipment

More donation events may be scheduled based on need.