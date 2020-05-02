Hurley Medical Center confirms layoffs due to patient reductions

(5/2/20) - Hurley Medical Center in Flint has confirmed layoffs as it was seeing fewer patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital said it was working to adjust to find the right number of employees needed currently and anticipated volumes.

Hurley Medical Center said on Saturday the analysis was ongoing and it did not yet know how many workers would be affected.

The following statement was released from Hurley:

Like many other hospitals and health systems across the nation we are faced with financial challenges caused by reduced patient volumes including surgeries and other elective procedures. Staffing adjustments are being made throughout the medical center to right size staffing with current and anticipated volumes. These adjustments are taking the form of voluntary and involuntary reductions and layoffs. The number is not known at this time as the analysis is still ongoing.