(9/27/2019) - Hurley Medical Center is quashing rumors that the Flint hospital is being sold or privatized.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the hospital said at no time has the board or administration suggested that Hurley be sold or privatized.

Hospital officials say that neither entity has the authority or desire to make that change in the ownership structure.

Hurley says it has been serving Mid-Michigan since 1908 and will continue to do that going forward.