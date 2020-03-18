Hurley Medical Center practicing drive-through coronavirus test, but not open to public

(3/18/2020) - Hurley Medical Center will be practicing a drive-through coronavirus testing procedure at Atwood Stadium in Flint on Thursday.

The drill, which is part of the hospital's emergency operations plan, is scheduled for Thursday morning. No coronavirus testing will be available during the drill and hospital officials aren't planning to open a drive-through test site yet.

Hurley is conducting the drill to rapidly deploy a drive-through testing site when kits, nasal swabs and laboratory media supplies become available.

“Despite the current national shortage of testing supplies, we feel it's important to be prepared to provide a testing service to our community once the necessary supplies are available,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Jaggi.