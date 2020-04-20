Hurley Medical Center public safety officer dies from COVID-19

(4/20/20) - Hurley Medical Center in Flint said it was mourning the loss of a beloved staff member.

The hospital said Public Safety Officer Wendell Quinn died after battling the coronavirus.

Hurley Public Safety Chief Matthew Murray said Wendell was larger than life, in stature and personality.

A 7 feet 2 inches tall, Wendell had been hard to miss walking the halls of the hospital.

But Murray said he stood out most for his huge heart, and dedication to his community and church.

"I cannot tell you how many different employees of the Medical Center have shared with me their fondest memories of Wendell. The absence of his smile and the humanity that he showed to all whom he came into contact with will leave us grieving for some time and will leave a large hole in our hearts."

Murray said Quinn brought smiles and comfort to countless patients and fellow staffers.

Quinn worked at Hurley for 26 years. He planned to retire in June.

"May God take comfort in knowing that he just gained an angel of the highest caliber. An angel that, if we pay attention, I am sure will be with us and watching over us for our coming days, months and years," said Murray.