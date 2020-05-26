Hurley Medical Center released from lockdown, police say nothing suspicious found

(5/06/2020) - Hurley Medical Center was on lockdown for about an hour while police investigated a report of someone in the hospital with a long gun.

However, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said police searched the facility thoroughly and looked at surveillance video but did not find anything suspicious.

Police from several agencies responded to Hurley around 12:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported seeing someone walk in while carrying a long gun, Swanson said.

The hospital immediately went into lockdown while the sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, Flint Police Department and other agencies rushed to the scene.

Swanson said police found no surveillance video confirming the report of someone carrying a long gun from any of Hurley's entrances. Police also searched the hospital from the 11th floor on down and didn't find anything.

The hospital was released from lockdown before 2 p.m., Swanson said.