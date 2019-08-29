Hurley Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduate cares for preemie newborn son

(8/29/2019) - Hurley Medical Center is celebrating babies who spent their first few days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and grew up into thriving kids and young adults.

Thursday morning, 20-year-old Greg Haven held his newborn son in the NICU. At 2 pounds, 13 ounces, baby Jasper is just days old and needs specialized care to stay alive and continue developing.

"I love him so much, he's just a great little blessing I have in my life,” Haven said.

He can connect with his little baby on a very personal level, because he was born at 1 pound, 12 ounces and spent his first month of life in the NICU.

"We were scared at the time. We didn't know nothing about it. It was all a new experience,” said Troy Haven about Greg's birth and month in the NICU.

Today, Greg Haven is happy, healthy and attends college.

"It just comes to show there are miracles in this world,” he said.

Greg said now he understands what his parents were feeling 20 years ago, as he held baby Jasper.

"First day, I was a little worried, but my mind was put at ease when staff here definitely did their job,” he said.

Stories like the Havens are what staff at Hurley want to share. The hospital is hosted a NICU reunion Thursday for anyone who spent their first days, weeks or months there.