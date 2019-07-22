Hurley celebrates workers for Employee Appreciation Week

(7/22/2019) - It's a special way to say "thank you" for their time, effort and hard work. The annual Hurley Medical Center Employee Appreciation Week kicked off Monday morning.

"This is a very important week for us because all of our employees are engaged with this," Tyree Walker said. He is the Vice President of Human Relations at Hurley.

The celebration honors all employees, doctors, nurses, administrators and even painters.

"I feel privileged to have been here for 30 years, it's just been an experience of a lifetime to work here,"Michael Bodette said. He is a painter.

There's a long list of activities planned for the week starting from games, free food, dance lessons, a car show and vendors.

"This is it in a nut shell, the whole week that's planned for our employees to relax,"Walker said. "This is a way to thanks our employees for the great job they do every single day at Hurley Medical Center."

Workers say their colleagues are their family away from home.

"It's a family feel at Hurley, the employees all know each other," Walker said.

"Just the way people get along and work together as a team and everything we do, the nurses, the doctors, the service employees, everybody works together and it all comes together great," Bodette mentioned.

Walker said there is one specific word to describe the employees which is "compassion".

"They care about the community, they care about the patients they take care of."

