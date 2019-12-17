Hurley's Glow for Miracles gives pediatric patients glimmer of hope

(12/17/19) - On the outside, lights flashing, hands waving, and voices singing. On the inside, examinations, treatment, and now, a glimmer of hope.

Hurley Children's Hospital is giving the community a way to show patients that they care.

During the holiday season, kids are typically thinking about gifts, games, and songs.

Meanwhile, kids in the Children's Hospital are stuck in recovery, so it's an important time to remind them that they are not forgotten.

"It is difficult, especially during the holidays when they should be home. They should be happy. They should be healthy with their friends and family. To be confined to the hospital unit to get necessary treatments is a tough pill to swallow," Tim Paraschos said.

Tim's youngest son, Charlie, was diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2018. Charlie stayed in the hospital for active treatment for about a year, oftentimes staying there intermittently for several days at a time.

"To see your child not being able to be a normal kid is the most heartbreaking thing to go through as a parent. To parents out there that are going through it, I just want them to know there is hope," Charlie's mother, April Paraschos said.

Hundreds of people: glow sticks, flashlights, and sirens. All in hopes of sparking a miracle.

For Charlie, that's exactly what had happened.

On Tuesday night, a few years after his diagnosis, he's outside helping to bring joy to patients still inside.

"We have hope right here. It's the best Christmas gift I could ask for," April said.

Now, Charlie is in maintenance and ecstatic being in Kindergarten. Tim and April take him to hospital visits every other week, but tonight, they're paying it forward.

"It's very gratifying to be out here. To be able to give back to the hospital. To provide at least a little bit of diversion for the patients up in the PEDs unit. To get away from their daily routine and nightly routine that can be pretty monotonous," Tim said.

They're not the only ones happy to give back. Charlie is too.

When asked what he would want to say to make the children feel better, he said, "I hope you get out of the hospital quick."

Hurley Medical Center is hoping to raise $40,000 for another fundraiser: Santa Cares 4 Kids. To make a donation, visit the "Related Links."