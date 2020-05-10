Huron Co. manufacturer prepares to reopen amid lingering unknowns

Manufacturing swings back into gear bright and early Monday, but workers will clock in to an environment that's been transformed by safety precautions. For one Huron County manufacturer, there’s a lot on the line.

The sounds of work happening inside this furniture workshop in Pigeon fell conspicuously silent just shy of two months ago.

“We were one of the first plants to shut down,” says L.J. Gascho CEO Brandon Yowler.

Silent no more: Yowler brought in a handful of workers a few weeks ago ahead of Monday’s hard reset for manufacturing in Michigan.

“We want to do our best as an ownership team to protect and keep our employees safe,” says Yowler.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. This reporter profiled the company back in March, when the Art Van bankruptcy left it with what Yowler claims was more than a million dollars in unfulfilled orders.

“It kind of went from bad to worse in a lot of ways,” relates Yowler. “But, I think there’s a lot of optimism as we move forward.”

Yowler expects around 50 percent of his staff to report to work Monday, who will find plenty of changes – safety precautions -- now in place.

“As much social distancing as possible within our plant,” describes Yowler. “Checking temperatures, PPE, you know, facemasks being more throughout the plant and hand sanitizer.”

As it moves to reopen, however, manufacturers like L.J. Gascho face an uphill battle and a mounting list of questions without answers.

“We know what the next six to eight weeks look like as far as orders we had in hand,” explains Yowler. “But moving beyond that, it’s really a guess as to what demand is going to be.”

Yowler expects to begin bringing the remainder of his staff back on week by week. He tells ABC 12 he’s cautiously optimistic the sounds of progress will again fill this workshop sooner rather than later.

“I think being locked down for such a long amount of time… has caused people to really appreciate the brick and mortar experience,” says Yowler. “The question is, will that maintain?”

