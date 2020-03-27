Huron County Health Department confirms first coronavirus case

(3/27/2020) - The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Huron County was confirmed on Friday.

The patient was identified as a 76-year-old woman. The Huron County Health Department did not say whether she has been hospitalized.

Public health officials are reaching out to people who may have been in close contact with the woman so they can be assessed for coronavirus symptoms and monitored.

The health department is not naming any places the woman may have visited recently and created a low risk of exposure.

Coronavirus symptoms include mild to severe respiratory illness, fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best ways to prevent coronavirus and other viruses include:

-- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

-- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

-- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

-- Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home when ill.

-- Replacing handshakes with elbow bumps.

-- Staying at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.