Huron County authorities rescue 3 people from Lake Huron hours apart

(5/28/2020) - First responders used two Huron County Sheriff's Office boats to rescue two swimmers and a boater from Lake Huron in separate incidents Wednesday evening.

In the first incident, two swimmers on inflatable flotation toys got swept offshore from Sleeper State Park around 5:55 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The 26-year-old woman from Swartz Creek and 50-year-old woman from Caro were about a half mile offshore and were having difficulty swimming back to shore against a stiff offshore breeze, police say.

A Huron County sheriff's deputy and other swimmers convinced one of the women to remain on her raft when they believed she was about to get off and swim back to shore on her own.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson and another deputy responded with the sheriff's office's 28-foot patrol boat moored in Caseville. They rescued the two women -- one of whom was losing air in her flotation toy -- and brought them to shore on the boat.

"They needed no reminder about taking the wind for granted when utilizing swim toys at a beach," Hanson said.

About three hours later, a Huron County sheriff deputy and two Port Austin firefighters rescued a 61-year-old man from Lake Orion after his boat lost power about two and a half miles from the Port Austin Reef light.

The man was aboard a 14-foot motorized boat when the engine failed around 9:05 p.m. Rescuers in the sheriff's office's 31-foot patrol boat moored in Port Austin brought him back to shore without incident.

No injuries were reported in either incident.