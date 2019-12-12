Huron County police handing out $100 gifts to 58 families in hardship

(12/12/2019) - Fifty-eight Huron County residents who suffered a major life event in 2019 will be blessed with an anonymous donation of cash or food.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office is continuing its tradition of blessing families who experienced a hardship for a sixth year. Anonymous donors contributed enough to give 58 families $100 in cash or a food gift card.

Sheriff deputies plan to begin handing out the gifts on Thursday and likely won't complete the distribution until the end of the year.

The sheriff's office works with other police in the county, clergy, school officials, government officials and others to select families who lost a loved one, suffered a serious illness, lost a job, have grandparents raising their grandchildren and other hardships.

Some of the gifts will go to nonprofit organizations.

"Although deciding who actually gets the gifts is very difficult because the money is limited, we consider it a great honor to be held in such high regards by such unselfish, generous, private individuals, who have entrusted us to help out others on their behalf," said Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.

He said the program started six years ago when an anonymous group of residents asked him to pass the $100 gifts. Deputies usually have between $5,000 and $7,000 to give away each year.

Hanson said his department has given away more than $230,000 to the Huron County community with this program and the sheriff's office's eight-year partnership with Toys for Tots.

The $100 gift program is growing this year with a dinner for six families who will receive a Christmas dinner from the Bad Axe Police Department.

"The residents of Huron County should be very proud of the many volunteers, contributors and other organizations who have put Huron County way out in front of other counties when it comes to caring and sharing their good will," Hanson said.