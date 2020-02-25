Huron County teen killed when tractor flips

(2/25/20) - The Huron County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old Elkton man died when a tractor rolled on top of him.

Deputies responded to a field off McMillan and Crown Roads in Meade Township Monday just after 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say a grandfather and grandson were pulling a trailer and log splitter on the tractor in the muddy field, when the tractor rolled into a ditch, trapping both men.

The grandfather managed to escape and call for help.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Brandon Ricker.

The Huron County Medical Examiner's Office has ordered an autopsy.