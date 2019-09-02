Hurricane inundates Bahamas

(9/2/19) - A spokesman for Bahamas Power and Light says there has been a total blackout in New Providence, the archipelago's most populous island.

Quincy Parker told ZNS Bahamas radio station on Monday morning that crews are working to restore power on the island that lies south of the path that Hurricane Dorian is expected to take.

He said the Bahamas Power and Light office in Abaco, which was hit by the Category 5 storm on Sunday, has been flattened.

"The reports out of Abaco as everyone knows," Parker said as he sighed, "we're not good."

Parker said officials are anxious for the storm to pass so they can start rebuilding.

