Husband accused of poisoning wife ordered to pay $2 million civil judgment

(9/30/2019) - Jason Harris, who is accused of poisoning his wife five years ago, has been ordered to pay $2 million after losing a civil wrongful death case.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt entered an order Friday requiring Harris pay the family of his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris. Interest begins accruing on the payment immediately.

Jason Harris agreed to pay the $2 million about two years ago, but Newblatt's order made it an official court requirement.

Jason Harris was found liable for the death of Christina Harris in the civil case. Criminal charges were announced against Jason Harris in August, nearly five years after his wife died.

Investigators say Jason Harris poisoned his wife's cereal with a lethal dose of heroin. He also is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill Christina.

She was 36 when she died in the couple's home on Bay Street in Davison on Sept. 29, 2014. Christina's death initially was ruled an accidental overdose, but her family continued to press investigators before criminal charges were filed in August.

A few bags of breastmilk that Christina pumped shortly before she died were key pieces of evidence prosecutors used to determine her death allegedly was not an accident.