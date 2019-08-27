Husband charged with murder nearly 5 years after wife's death

(8/27/2019) - The husband of a woman who died nearly five years ago has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Christina Ann-Thompson Harris died in her home in Davison on Sept. 29, 2014, at 36 years old.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of her husband, 44-year-old Jason Thomas Harris, on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton planned to discuss details of the case and how Christina died on Tuesday afternoon.

Her obituary says she left behind two children, two step-children, a step-grandchild, siblings and many other relatives.