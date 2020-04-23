Husband charged with stabbing wife to death after Saginaw Township crash

(4/23/2020) - A 49-year-old has been arraigned on open murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death during an argument that led to a crash in Saginaw Township.

Lenard K. James is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Vernida Hicks on Monday, along with a felony count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Investigators say Hicks crashed a Jeep SUV into a utility pole in the 6200 block of State Street around 5 p.m. She apparently was fighting off James while driving when the crash happened.

Hicks and James both got out of the Jeep after the crash and he allegedly stabbed her several times before walking off. Hicks died at an area hospital.

A Saginaw Township police sergeant located James walking near the scene and arrested him.

Police identified James as Hicks' ex-boyfriend, but Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan described him as Hicks' ex-husband. Investigators say the couple was estranged when the incident occurred.