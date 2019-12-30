Estranged husband of suspect in Bacon murder speaks out

(12/30/19)-The husband of a murder suspect, as stunned as the community, after learning the man he loved is accused of killing a 25-year old man.

"He didn't act like there was anything amiss. That's very frightening to think that he can maintain such a calm demeanor, when such a horrendous crime had been committed, "said husband, Jamie Arnold.

Jamie Arnold is recalling the last time he saw his estranged husband, Mark David Latunski, it was Christmas Day.

The day after police say Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was last seen alive.

"First of all I want to give my condolences to the Bacon family, my heart goes out to them. I can't believe what they are going through right now. I have a daughter, and if I lost her, I don't know what I would do," Arnold said.

50 year old Mark David Latunski was charged Monday with murder and the mutilation of a human body, after police found Bacon's body in Latunski's Bennington Township home, Saturday morning.

"The last few days since Saturday have been a nightmare, and no matter how bad I'm going through it, I can't imagine, what his family would be feeling," Arnold said.

Arnold said he has been separated from Latunksi for months.

"I had to get out of there, I knew it was a dangerous situation for me to be in," He said.

And now, because of the crime Latunski has been accused of, Arnold said he has become a target on social media over

"I'm afraid to go in public. I've been accused of hiding out of being an accomplice, when I moved out 3 months ago, "

He is asking those threatening him and place of work, to think about their actions before they hit post.

"My heart goes out to his family, and before you judge people, make sure you know all the facts," He said.