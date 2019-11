(11/26/19) - The northbound lanes of I-75 in Genesee County are back open after being shut down for hours because of a deadly wrong-way crash.

Grand Blanc Township police say a call came in to 911 around 11 p.m. Monday. Investigators say two people were killed in the crash.

The highway was closed until 4 a.m. for the investigation. At one point, traffic was being diverted onto Dort Highway.

