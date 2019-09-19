I-75 closing entirely in both directions in Oakland County this weekend

(9/19/2019) - Trips to and from Detroit will be much more time consuming this weekend, when the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close I-75 entirely in Oakland County.

All lanes of northbound and southbound traffic will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Friday between I-696 and Square Lake Road, which is the I-75 Business Loop.

During the total closure, traffic will be detoured to Woodward Avenue. Traffic in both directions is expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

The closure is necessary for crews to demolish the Dallas Avenue overpass and to complete pavement repairs along that stretch.