I-75 closing entirely overnight at M-46 interchange this week

(5/12/2020) - A $61.5 million project to repave part of I-75 and replace the M-46 interchange gets under way this week with overnight freeway closures.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation will be demolishing the M-46 bridges over I-75 during the overnight closures.

Both directions of I-75 will close to all traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. All I-75 traffic will be forced to exit at M-46 to take the exit and entrance ramps around the construction site.

M-46 traffic will be detoured on Outer Drive, M-81 and Portsmouth Road while I-75 is closed. After the bridge demolition, one lane of M-46 traffic will be available in each direction on the westbound side.

The summer-long project includes widening and repaving 2.4 miles of I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south I-675 interchange. That is the last stretch of I-75 to add a fourth lane in both directions between Flint and Saginaw.

Crews also will replace the I-75/M-46 interchange, including all ramps and bridges, to improve safety and traffic flow. MDOT is planning to complete much of the M-46 work this year and widen I-75 next year.