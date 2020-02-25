I-75 project resumes this weekend, closing for traffic to and from Detroit

(2/25/2020) - Traveling to and from Detroit will get more difficult again beginning this weekend with the resumption of a major I-75 reconstruction project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to close both directions of I-75 completely in Oakland County from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, the northbound lanes will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads while the southbound lanes will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road. Traffic will reopen in both directions by 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be demolishing the Meyers Road, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. Road and Harry Avenue bridges over I-75. They also will be installing a traffic shift from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

The traffic shift will begin later this year, with both directions of travel on the newly paved northbound lanes through the summer and fall.

The work is part of the $224 million Segment 2 of a decade-long project rebuilding I-75 through much of Oakland County.

This segment involves reconstructing eight miles of I-75, including an additional lane of travel, improvements to 18 structures and the addition of noise walls.