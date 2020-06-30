I-75 rock throwing suspect gets $25,000 bond, allowing possible release

(6/30/2020) - A judge has set bond for one of the four remaining teenagers in the deadly I-75 rock-throwing case from 2017.

Genesee Circuit Judge Joseph Farah set bond at $25,000 for 18-year-old Alexzander Miller. That agreement requires Miller to wear a GPS tether if he is released from custody.

Miller is one of four teens still facing charges in the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White. Farah turned down a request to allow those four cases to move to juvenile court.

The fifth person involved in the case, Kyle Anger, was sentenced last fall to spend 39 months to 20 years in prison.