MSP: Man in critical condition after I-75 shooting in Saginaw County

(8/7/19) -State police said a man was in critical condition after being shot on I-75 in Saginaw County.

Investigators were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to I-75 south near mile marker 151.

According to state police, the man was in his vehicle when he was hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

Investigators said the man who was shot was in town for a funeral, and it was not believed to be a random act of crime.

The stretch of highway in Buena Vista Township was shut down for a few hours after the shooting.