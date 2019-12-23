I-75 switching to newly paved northbound lanes in Oakland County

(12/23/2019) - Travel to Detroit will get a little easier beginning next weekend, as the Michigan Department of Transportation reopens a newly paved stretch of I-75.

Beginning Friday, crews will begin switching traffic on northbound I-75 from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway in Oakland County onto the new pavement installed this year.

Three lanes of traffic will be open in both directions for the rest of this winter, except for a one-mile segment from Big Beaver to Wattles roads. Crews will continue installing a noise wall all winter there.

Most northbound interchanges also will fully reopen to traffic this weekend as the switch progresses.

Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Dec. 31 while crews remove the temporary concrete barriers that are currently dividing northbound and southbound traffic. New lane markings also will be installed.

The $224 million Segment 2 involves reconstructing eight miles of I-75, including an additional lane of travel, improvements to 18 structures and the addition of noise walls.

Next year, the project will flip. Both directions of travel will switch to the northbound side so crews can rebuild the southbound lanes from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

Crews also will be replacing the concrete laid down on the farthest left two northbound lanes between 13 1/2 Mile and 14 Mile roads next year after MDOT determined contractors used the wrong mix.