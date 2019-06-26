‘I only used my hands,’ man posts on Facebook before police find girlfriend buried in backyard

Philip Schwab, a 33-year-old man from Idaho, was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges.

Philip Schwab is charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend Kaylynn Blue. She was found dead Monday. Schwab posted a number of bizarre statuses during the time his girlfriend was missing, police said. (Source: KIDK/CNN VAN)

Police found the body of his girlfriend, Kaylynn Blue, 33, buried in her backyard flowerbed in Idaho Falls.

Social media played a factor for police in this case.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that somebody like that would be living around my neighborhood,” said one Idaho Falls resident.

Attention has been drawn to Schwab’s Facebook page where he posted disturbing words during the time Blue was missing and possibly murdered.

Schwab stabbed Blue in the neck while she was sleeping early Sunday morning, and as she tried to run away, he continued to stab her until she was dead, according to court documents.

His bizarre Facebook posts began around 7 a.m. on Friday and ended around 7 a.m. on Monday, just a few hours before police arrested him.



“If stabbing people is wrong, I don’t want to be right!”



“Dead is better,” he said, in another post.



“She deserved quicker”



“I like drawing it out”



“And I’m only using my hands”



“Good thing I have a get-out of jail- free card”



Since the release of Schwab’s name, hundreds of Facebook commenters have been horrified at his posts and have left many reactions.

“How could that be and how well do I know my neighbors?” said one commenter.

Blue posted what would be her last Facebook post on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. saying “Wow what a day, glad to be home now, and I’m staying home the rest of the night.”

Her Facebook friends commented asking why she hadn't been to work and if anyone had heard from her.

Schwab was arraigned in court Monday afternoon via video conference where he stated he intended to plead no contest.

However, since he didn't have an attorney at the moment, the judge postponed his case, so one could be appointed to him.

He is currently being held without bond.

Schwab will have his next court appearance July 9.

