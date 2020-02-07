Ian Elliott gets reduced sentence of jail, alcohol monitoring, probation in CMU sex case

(2/7/2020) - A former Central Michigan University student government president will spend a year in jail and more time on probation under a new sentence handed down Friday.

Ian Elliott was sentenced to five years of supervision -- one year in jail, the following year on a continuous alcohol monitoring device and three more years of probation, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Elliott also will be required to register on Michigan's Sex Offender Registry.

Elliott pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case accusing him of sexually abusing three women during his term as student government president at CMU. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing.

An Isabella County judge initially sentenced Elliott to spend one to 15 years in prison. He was lodged at the St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County when the case against him took a turn.

Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej revealed an improper relationship with a victim in the Elliott case. Nessel allowed Elliott to retract his plea due to the prosecutorial misconduct.

He pleaded no contest on Jan. 17 to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct before receiving his new sentence on Friday.