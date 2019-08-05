Ice Mountain extends bottled water distribution for Flint residents

(8/5/2019) - Flint residents can continue receiving Ice Mountain bottled water for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Karen Weaver announced an extension of the weekly water giveaways with the company on Monday. An end date was still being negotiated.

Ice Mountain water is handed out to residents at the three weekly Help Centers:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We appreciate that Nestlé Waters has agreed to extend supplying bottled water beyond the August end date,” Weaver said. “Since the spring of 2018, Nestlé Waters has generously provided nearly 5 million bottles of water to Flint, and this extension will help the residents as we continue to replace lead tainted service lines.”