Iconic Flint establishment receives a facelift

(03/10/2020) -- The next time you drive by the Golden Leaf night Club on Harrison Street in Flint, you'll notice a little bit of a change.

The club has been furnished with a new sign reflective of its rich historical past, but also signifying a positive outlook ahead.

"Its always had older, younger, mixed crowd," said manager Lottie Reid.

It is the oldest African-american owned bar in Genesee County, built in 1920 and incorporated with the state in 1921.

Tuesday, dozens of people gathered in front of the historical building and watched and cheered as the new sign, inscribed with the words 'The Golden Leaf', was unveiled for the 21st century.

"To see the sign revitalized and the excitement here is fantastic," said Skypoint Ventures CEO Phil Hagerman.

It was important to keep the authentic aesthetics and familiarity of the old sign, even as a new generation finds joy in this old Flint Gem.

"And I'm so proud that when I drive by here now, it's going to be here, as long as I'm here," said Steve Heddy, who restored the sign free of charge.

The hope is that for the next 100 years, the new sign will continue to reinforce the one below that reads 'Yes, we're open.'