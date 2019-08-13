Illegal drawbridge on Lobdell Lake coming down

(8/13/2019) - A controversial drawbridge built illegally over a channel on Lobdell Lake is being removed.

Brett DeGayner built the bridge to link his property with Turtle Island, which he owns. However, he did not receive the necessary permits from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

State officials ordered DeGayner to remove the bridge or face hefty fines for every day it remains in place.

Crews started removing the bridge on Tuesday after DeGayner and the state reached an agreement. It was not clear how long the removal project will last.