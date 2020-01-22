Illinois prosecutors make plan for their 1st R. Kelly trial

Illinois state prosecutors say the first of the four Chicago sexual abuse cases against R. Kelly that they’ll take to trial involves a hairdresser who alleges that Kelly tried to force himself on her during a 2003 appointment.

Cook County prosecutors told the judge their plan during a hearing Wednesday that Kelly didn’t attend.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood scheduled that first trial to begin on Sept. 14, but it’s possible it could be delayed.

Kelly, who has been jailed since last year, also faces state charges in Minnesota and federal charges in Illinois and New York.

