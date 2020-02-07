'I'm the sheriff': Oakland County sheriff stops alleged impersonator

(2/7/2020) - A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn't fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle in Waterford. He says there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer.

He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife. The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

