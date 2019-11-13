Impeachment explained: Congress has lengthy process to remove president

(11/13/2019) - Impeachment is the ultimate and rarely used check on an American president.

Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton survived the process. Richard Nixon resigned while facing near-certain conviction in the Senate. How this will end for President Trump now in the hands of a deeply divided Congress.

The U.S. Constitution gives the House of Representatives the power to impeach and the Senate the power to act as a court. Any potential fines and jail time for crimes are left to civil courts.

The concept of impeachment can be traced to British constitutional history. The process evolved from Parliament's way to hold the king and his ministers accountable for their public actions.

The U.S. Founding Founders in the 1700s considered impeachment so important that they ensured it was part of the Constitution, even before outlining the duties of the presidency.

Congress has a lengthy process with several benchmarks to meet before a final vote on whether to remove President Trump from office.

House committee members began the process Wednesday by questioning witnesses and deliberating. If enough evidence is found, members will craft articles of impeachment.

If the full House believes there's enough evidence to impeach the President, a vote will be called. The House only needs a simple majority of 218 out of 435 representatives to impeach President Trump.

The president remains in office will full authority if House approves articles of impeachment, which are forwarded to the Senate. Once there, Senators would hold the equivalent of a trial.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the hearings and House members would serve as prosecutors.

If the case makes it far enough for a vote, a two-thirds majority of 66 senators would have to approve impeachment to remove the president from office.

Both impeachment attempts against Johnson and Clinton moved to the Senate. Both were acquitted when fewer than two-thirds of senators voted to remove them.