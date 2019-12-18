Impeachment process is living history for Hamady students

(12/18/19) - For Generation Z the impeachment process is a living lesson.

Many teachers are using it to help students understand how the impeachment process works, and why they may remember it for a lifetime.

Scott Finch, AP United States Government and Politics teacher at Hamady High School in Mt. Morris Township, had students put down their textbooks Wednesday and turn on the television.

Finch hasn't focused on placing blame, rather helping students understand what they're seeing.

"I was born in 2003 so we had two recent presidents and they didn't go through things like that. But now that it's happening, it's like, 'oh you're living in a part of history'," explained Donavun Robinson, a student in Mr. Finch's class.

Mr. Finch has spent a lot of time breaking down all the moving pieces. "It's important for them to understand the process, and that's what I'm trying to teach them that there is a process they have to go through," he said.

Robinson wasn't even born when President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998.

"It was a bit confusing but once you like break it down and go through it over and over again, it gets easier," Robinson said.

And while the impeachment process is rare, Mr. Finch has helped these students understand it's not entirely different than situations people end up in every day.

"We talk about what's happening here, with the current administration, what happens out in the real world, you know, could happen in the daily lives that you know he has rights too," Finch said.

"It's basically a trial, a trial against the president for like actions he has had. It goes like to the House and stuff like that, then the trial is actually held at the, with the Senate," Robinson said.

For Mr. Finch it's a lesson he may not teach again in this manner. "We can teach history, but here's a chance for kids to live history. That you know, President Trump can possibly be the third president to have been impeached," Finch said.

This is new territory for Mr. Finch in another way. He didn't start teaching until after President Clinton's impeachment.