Impeachment rallies planned in Flint and Midland

(12/17/2019) - Two rallies inspired by the historic impeachment proceedings are planned for in Flint and Midland on Tuesday evening.

The Midland event is being held at Centennial Park at the Neil Gordman sculpture. The Flint event is happening in front of City Hall on Saginaw Street. Both events are scheduled to start around 5:30 p.m.

The Midland event is billed as bipartisan and is open for anyone on either side of the impeachment issue. People are encouraged to become energized by the proceedings and to be active agents of democracy.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage leaders in Washington to honor the U.S. Constitution and "allow the rule of law to overcome corruption."

The Flint "Nobody is Above the Law" rally is one of hundreds of similar events across the state and nation that are generally in favor of impeachment.

Both events highlight the pivotal moment in history possible this week as members of the U.S. House vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump.




