In Detroit, grief runs deep as city grapples with COVID-19

(4/26/20) - In Detroit, the nation’s largest black city, grief runs deep. Community pillars, first responders, public servants and a 5-year-old girl are among those who have died of COVID-19, and their loved ones are able to safely hold only stripped-down funerals.

The coronavirus has disproportionately impacted black Americans across the country - especially in Detroit, where more than 8,500 cases and 912 deaths have been reported.

All that is compounded by economic pain. The city has made some strides toward recovery since filing for municipal bankruptcy in 2013, but city leaders say the pandemic has created a projected $348 million budget deficit.

