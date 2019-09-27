In-patient unit closing at Saginaw Veterans Affairs medical center on Oct. 1

(9/27/2019) - The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center is closing its in-patient Acute Care and Telemetry Unit next week.

VA officials say the workload and costs associated with the eight-bed unit are no longer feasible. Instead, veterans needing in-patient care will be transferred to a community hospital that partners with the VA beginning Tuesday.

The VA will continue operating an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation community living center in Saginaw.

Any veteran who shows up to the VA hospital requiring hospitalization will be transferred to another hospital at no cost to them.

The VA also is offering urgent care benefits allowing veterans to seek treatment of non-life-threatening medical concerns close to home. The agency is partnering with several providers in its coverage area of 35 counties from the Mackinac Bridge south to Mid-Michigan.

Any veterans who visit an emergency room for treatment of a life-threatening medical issue should contact the VA within 72 hours for payment consideration.