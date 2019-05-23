Warrant: Priest's touching, 'gushy and lovey' letters led to administrative leave

(5/23/2019) - A search warrant just unsealed gives a clearer picture of sexual misconduct allegations against Father Dennis Kucharczyk of Saginaw.

Father Dennis Kucharczyk

Kucharczyk was placed on administrative leave from his position as pastor of St. John XXIII, which includes churches in Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan, after the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw learned the details of a complaint made by a woman against the priest.

The woman contacted police in March of 2018, a short time after the arrest of Robert DeLand, who is now in prison following a sex assault conviction.

She told police she was in first or second grade at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Midland during the 1980s, when she claimed Kucharczyk inappropriately touched her. Over the years, she claimed the priest wrote her "gushy and lovey" type letters.

Kuharczyk presided over her wedding in 2004.

Bishop Walter Hurley said the Saginaw diocese became aware of the allegation when a copy of the search warrant arrived on Friday. Hurley added the diocese received a complaint of inappropriate conduct by Kucharczyk about nine years ago, but it's not clear if it came from the same woman.

"It didn't involve a minor," Hurley said. "It was reviewed by the diocesan review board, and because it was not a minor there was no reason to take further action at that point."

The search warrant also revealed for the first time the allegation against Father Ron Dombrowski. In March 2018, a man from Virginia called police, saying Dombrowski took a group of boys and young men to Florida in 1975 when the man was 13 years old.

The man claimed Dombrowski, who served at St. Stephen Church in Saginaw at the time made the teen sleep in the same bed and there was inappropriate touching. Dombrowksi remains suspended from ministry.

Dombrowski will remain suspended "until such time that we are authorized by the Attorney General to conduct a further investigation," Hurley said.

Kucharczyk or Dombrowski could not be reached for comment. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office also did not return a message seeking comment.

Nessel is planning to host a press conference on Friday to give an update on her investigation into sexual abuse involving Catholic clergy statewide.