Income tax season officially under way: IRS begins taking returns this week

(1/28/2020) - The IRS and Michigan Department of Treasury are accepting income tax returns beginning this week -- and they urge everyone to start filing sooner than later.

Monday was the first day the IRS began accepting 2019 returns. The deadline for filing income tax returns or seeking an extension is April 15.

The IRS says income earners who file their returns electronically can expect a refund in about three weeks. Returns sent in U.S. Mail will take about six weeks to process and issue a refund.

IRS officials say filing early also can help ward off fraud. Scammers filing a false return using people's names and Social Security numbers has been a growing problem, but most victims don't know until they file their own legitimate return.

The IRS says it received nearly 600,000 fraudulent tax returns last year. Authorities say Social Security numbers are key information for scammers, so everyone should avoid giving them to unverified sources.

All electronic tax filings should be made with a secure internet connection. Anyone mailing their return should drop it off at a U.S. post office rather than leave it in a mailbox.