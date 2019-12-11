Indiana county might ease up on marijuana possession

(12/11/2019) - A northwestern Indiana county near Michigan and Illinois is proposing to ease the penalties for marijuana possession.

Supporters say it makes sense after Michigan and Illinois legalized pot use.

The Lake County Council endorsed an ordinance Tuesday that would give sheriff's deputies the discretion to write tickets for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana.

Additional votes still would be necessary. The ordinance wouldn't apply to cities or towns in Lake County.

County Council President Ted Bilski says officials must be “fiscally responsible.” He says there wouldn't be enough room in jail for pot offenders.

