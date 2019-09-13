Indiana couple wanted for abandoning child, moving to Canada

Police are searching for an Indiana couple wanted on neglect charges amid accusations they abandoned their 8-year-old adopted daughter.

After a five-year investigation, authorities on Wednesday filed charges against Michael and Kristine Barnett. They reportedly adopted a girl from Ukraine in 2010.

Officials say the couple set the girl up in an apartment in Lafayette and then moved to Canada.

They also say the couple changed the girl's legal age from 8 to 22 years old and told people she had a form of dwarfism.

Police are asking for the public's help.

A police source says the girl’s neighbors stepped in to help care for her. They are also cooperating with the investigation.

