Indiana woman found guilty in school bus stop crash that killed 3 children

(10/18/2019) - Alyssa Shepherd has been found guilty of felony reckless homicide in the fatal bus stop crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle in Fulton County, Indiana.

Eleven-year-old Maverik Lowe was also hit and suffered severe injuries.

READ MORE: Shepherd found guilty in fatal Fulton County bus stop crash

The crash happened on Oct. 30, 2018, as the children were crossing State Road 25 in Rochester, Ind., to get on their school bus.

In court Friday, 25-year-old Shepherd was found guilty of all three counts of felony reckless homicide, which are level 5 felonies. She was also found guilty of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony, and guilty of passing school bus causing injury with stop arm extended, a class A misdemeanor.

Shepherd faces up to 21.5 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18