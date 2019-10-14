Indictment: Man admits to possessing 1 million child porn images, videos

(10/14/2019) - Federal investigators say a Genesee Township man admitted to possessing 1 million child pornographic images and videos on his computer.

Michael Brian Montney was arrested on federal charges of receiving and possession of child pornography.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations learned of Montney's alleged activity on an unidentified website purchasing child pornography. Federal agents from Detroit went to his house on Birchwood Drive and to talk with Montney.

Documents filed with U.S. District Court in Flint say Montney admitted to purchasing, downloading and viewing child pornography from two websites, which he paid for with a $200 annual subscription.

He told investigators he was storing the child pornographic files on his laptop, desktop and external hard drives. Court documents say Montney described his interests in graphic detail for agents at his home.

Investigators briefly checked his computers and found some images of child pornography, according to the federal indictment.

During a later polygraph examination with the FBI, court documents say Montney estimated he has about 1 million images and videos of child pornography in his collection.

The indictment says he also admitted to multiple incidents of physical sexual abuse involving minors, which all happened more than a decade ago.

Federal agents are still investigating other users of the child pornography website Montney allegedly was using.