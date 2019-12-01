Influx of wintry weather could impact Sunday morning travel and cause power outages

(12/01/19) - This morning's wintry mix will mostly impact the northern parts of our viewing area while others may see mostly rain.





Forecast subject to change

With this weather comes the potential for dangerous roads, power outages and more, and we want you to be prepared and remain safe.

Some of you may already be seeing some of the impacts of the winter weather, particularly those of you in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties.

If so, feel free to share photos to ABC12's Facebook page. They may appear on air.

The Saginaw County Road Commission wants you to fill out a service request if there's a particular road that needs attention this morning.

You can do that right here.

Also, here are a few safety reminders from Consumers Energy:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and anything it's touching.

Once you're safe, call 911 and then report the outage to 800-477-5050 for Consumers Energy. For DTE, call 800-477-4747 to report an outage.

Protect your equipment from power surges. That means unplug electronics like TVs, computers and printers, and turn off power strips.

Make sure your phone has power and have those flashlights handy.

You can read more safety tips here.

**This article will continue to be updated as new information from the counties' road commissions and MDOT start to come in.

