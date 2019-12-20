Informational picket held outside Alma hospital

(12/20/19) - Registered nurses at a Gratiot County hospital are going into the holidays without a new contract.

The contract between the Gratiot Medical Center RN Association and MidMichigan Health, based in Midland, expired Nov. 9, 2019 according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

Contract talks began on Aug. 26, 2019.

The local union, Alma community members, and other union members held an informational picket outside MidMichigan Medical Center - Gratiot Thursday evening. The hospital is located in Alma.

ABC12 has learned contract talks will resume after the holidays.

Both the union and MidMichigan Health shared statements with ABC12. Here is the statement from the Michigan Nurses Association:

"Approximately 200 nurses at MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot and their community supporters held an informational picket last night to call on the administration to negotiate a fair contract. The RNs say they worry about their hospital's ability to recruit and retain quality nurses if the current policies continue. Video and images from the rally are available upon request.

"I became a nurse because I care deeply about my community," said Shenan Shinabarger, a medical/surgical and pediatrics nurse who is president of the local union, an affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association. "Our executives love to talk about how we're all a family, but their actions say otherwise. How can we be a family when we aren't treated equally with nurses at other MidMichigan hospitals?"

Nurses at Gratiot are fighting for equity with other MidMichigan hospitals and are speaking out against proposed increases to the cost of their health insurance. MidMichigan's administration has yet to offer a proposal during any of the 15 negotiations sessions that offers Gratiot RNs equal overall compensation with other hospitals in the system. Gratiot nurses also want to strengthen the staffing guidelines in their current contract so they can keep their patients safe.

"We know that safe staffing saves lives, and we are proud to be advocates for our patients," said Brandi Cutting, RN. "It's just plain wrong that Midland executives are punishing us for being part of a union."

MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot is an affiliate of the University of Michigan Health System. Their conduct during negotiations has caught the attention of Paul Brown, a University of Michigan Regent.

"Nurses unions make hospitals better because they and their members fight for safe patient care," Brown said. "They should be celebrated."

The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) is the largest, most effective union for RNs across the state. As the voice for all registered nurses in Michigan, MNA advocates for nurses and their patients at the Capitol, in the community, and at the bargaining table.

Note: This is not a work stoppage or strike – all participants are attending outside of their work hours. Members will demonstrate without disrupting traffic flow or patient care."

The following statement was released by MidMichigan Health PR Manager Millie Jezior:

"Nurses are critical to providing excellent patient care and we value them. It's important to us that nurses, as well as all our employees, are compensated competitively within the market. For example, MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot's current proposal for a new contract provides for a 5.25 percent pay increase the first contract year with continued wage increases over the remaining contract years. We are confident an agreement acceptable to both parties can be reached as we have in the past. We look forward to getting back to the negotiating table and will continue to make every effort to bring the negotiations to a final agreement. We will continue to put our patients first - taking great care of our patients, our community and each other as we always do."