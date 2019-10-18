Injections to help drug users beat addictions proving successful in Lapeer County

(10/18/2019) - So far, so good.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

That's the message from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office about its new program administering Vivitrol to jail inmates who are battling drug problems.

The jail has provided injections to 25 inmates and only two have returned to jail. Experts say this medication could be lifesaving.

"It blocks the receptors of where the opioids would work and blocks that pleasure effect that opioids would give to patients," said Dr. Jasreet Mann of the Hamilton Community Health Network.

There's a network of support in place beyond the Vivitrol injection, allowing those seeking recovery to succeed. They're getting follow up therapy, medical, job placement and housing.

"Some will call it a crutch. I don't call it a crutch, I call it a lifesaver, because it gives people an opportunity to find sobriety at the right ways and the right pace," said Aaron Rubio of Families Against Narcotics. "It's very difficult to find sobriety and it's a good reinforcement, a great way to start with the jail program."

The sheriff's office says this is a huge step in the right direction compared to past programs available.